Sculptor Capital LP Invests $2.93 Million in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFTRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $943,000.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LFTRU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFTRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.