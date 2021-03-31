Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE SRL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 16,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,659. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

