Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,409 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $130.26. 1,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average of $124.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.21 and a twelve month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.