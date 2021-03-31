Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.64

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €117.64 ($138.40) and traded as high as €126.40 ($148.71). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €125.10 ($147.18), with a volume of 965,302 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €118.69 ($139.64).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €125.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €117.74.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

