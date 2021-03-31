Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.15 ($8.41).

FRA SHA opened at €7.43 ($8.74) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.34. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

