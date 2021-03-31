Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sasol were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sasol during the third quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 121,271 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

