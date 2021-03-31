Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.09

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.09 and traded as high as $25.53. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 36,357 shares traded.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.