Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 112.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Sanofi worth $145,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $761,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SNY stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

