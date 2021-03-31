Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) versus Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

22.7% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -1.16% -1.08% Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Seabridge Gold and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

Seabridge Gold currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 319.08%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $13.32, suggesting a potential upside of 102.07%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$8.75 million ($0.14) -110.79 Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 14.39 $16.40 million $0.09 73.22

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Seabridge Gold on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.