Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021 // Comments off

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Sands China has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.