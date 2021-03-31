Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Sands China has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

