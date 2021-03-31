Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.30. 8,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,110. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.90 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

