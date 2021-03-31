Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.60. 7,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.01 and a 200 day moving average of $229.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

