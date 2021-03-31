Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 990 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $397.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,031. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $244.62 and a 52 week high of $399.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

