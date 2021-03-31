Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.34. 62,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

