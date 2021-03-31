Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

