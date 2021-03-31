Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $836,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 0.7% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JEF traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,937. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

