Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $515,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.81. The company had a trading volume of 66,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,689. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $280.90 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.83. The company has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

