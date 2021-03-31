Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,412 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.36. The company had a trading volume of 583,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,451,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average of $119.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

