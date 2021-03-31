Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after buying an additional 204,266 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,515.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,899,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 255,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,639,000.

PGF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 4,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

