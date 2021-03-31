Rupee Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $125.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 64.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 83.3% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $120,113.13 and approximately $125.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00047726 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,661,700 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.