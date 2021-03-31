Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

KAZ Minerals stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.84. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.