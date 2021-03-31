Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.29.

CPT opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $113.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 63.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

