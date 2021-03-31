Rope Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Rope has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rope token can now be purchased for about $60.84 or 0.00102777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $14,483.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 491,379% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.00814166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031123 BTC.

Rope Token Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

