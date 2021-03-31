Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Romeo Power updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

