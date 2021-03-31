Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.29 and traded as high as C$5.77. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 525,229 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSI. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$574.63 million and a P/E ratio of 17.29.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$223.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.10 million. Analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

