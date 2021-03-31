Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.15. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $177.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

