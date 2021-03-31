Rodgers & Associates LTD Makes New $200,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AT&T by 413.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AT&T by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 57.5% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

