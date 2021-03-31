Rodgers & Associates LTD Invests $8.84 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

MDYG traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

