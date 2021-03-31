Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys Shares of 370,847 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 370,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,635,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. 69,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,400. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57.

