Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after buying an additional 264,714 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after buying an additional 233,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,196,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.55. 64,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,543. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $119.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

