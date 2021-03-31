Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $300.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.47.

NYSE ROK opened at $267.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $140.06 and a one year high of $275.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 26.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

