Robin Tedder Purchases 44,593 Shares of BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Stock

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) insider Robin Tedder bought 44,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,404.64 ($15,289.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. BlackWall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

