Ripio Credit Network Price Up 47.3% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $91.01 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

