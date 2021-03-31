Rio2 Limited to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rio2 in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rio2’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Rio2 alerts:

CVE RIO opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$142.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 18.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Rio2 has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile, as well as has five gold prospects in the north of Chile. The company was formerly known as Prospector Resources Corp.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.