Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,205 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 439,533 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 756,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 427,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

