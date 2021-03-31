Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,969 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

