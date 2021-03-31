Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $473.41 million, a PE ratio of -24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.