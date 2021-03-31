REVV Market Capitalization Achieves $172.30 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. REVV has a market cap of $172.30 million and $19.19 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded 60.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00259909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $547.01 or 0.00930054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00075978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00031487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars.

