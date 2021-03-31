Reviewing Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Athira Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 59.23 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -36.57 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$5.16 million N/A N/A

Athira Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -155.31% -44.62% -35.49% Athira Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 1 2 0 2.25 Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $133.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.53%. Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.48%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has a collaboration agreement with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for depression; and ATH-1018 for peripheral neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

