Reviewing Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) & The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) and The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. The Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Legal & General Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Blackstone Group pays out 166.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Blackstone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Blackstone Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

0.1% of Legal & General Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of The Blackstone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Blackstone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Legal & General Group and The Blackstone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A The Blackstone Group N/A 15.06% 6.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legal & General Group and The Blackstone Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legal & General Group $85.28 billion 0.27 $2.34 billion $1.95 10.04 The Blackstone Group $7.34 billion 6.92 $2.05 billion $2.31 32.14

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group. Legal & General Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Blackstone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Legal & General Group and The Blackstone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legal & General Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 The Blackstone Group 0 5 7 0 2.58

The Blackstone Group has a consensus price target of $67.95, suggesting a potential downside of 8.48%. Given The Blackstone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Blackstone Group is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Risk & Volatility

Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Blackstone Group beats Legal & General Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment provides protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; savings and death benefits; and annuities. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust management, institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant minority investments in operating companies and greenfield development projects in energy and power, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. The Blackstone Group Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

