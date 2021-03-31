Revain (REV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.37 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. Revain has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $5.37 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00645553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Revain

REV is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

