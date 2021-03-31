REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $18.60. REV Group shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 798 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,105. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in REV Group by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.