Research Analysts Set Expectations for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $720.96 million, a P/E ratio of 199.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $37,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

