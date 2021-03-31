Research Analysts Set Expectations for Citizens & Northern Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens & Northern in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $24.99.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

