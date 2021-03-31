Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

MTNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $217.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.00. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.