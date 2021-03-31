Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Up 96.5% in March

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,200 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.4 days.

OTCMKTS REPYF remained flat at $$12.64 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Repsol has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

