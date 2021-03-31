Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Up 96.5% in March

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,200 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.4 days.
OTCMKTS REPYF remained flat at $$12.64 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Repsol has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.41.
About Repsol
