Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Repay has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,632 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,628,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

