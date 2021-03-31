Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sells £91,757.15 in Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total value of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).
LON RTO traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 484.40 ($6.33). 2,638,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,880. The company has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.57. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of GBX 351.50 ($4.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 488.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 516.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.