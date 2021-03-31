Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sells £91,757.15 in Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total value of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

LON RTO traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 484.40 ($6.33). 2,638,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,880. The company has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.57. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of GBX 351.50 ($4.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 488.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 516.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 518.75 ($6.78).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

