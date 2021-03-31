Rent-A-Center Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,833 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 769% compared to the average daily volume of 326 call options.

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $25,783,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $2,217,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. 6,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,206. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

