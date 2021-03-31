Render Token (RNDR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.45 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Render Token has a market cap of $274.29 million and approximately $41.45 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 85.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.00636295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

RNDR is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 519,060,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,142,763 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

